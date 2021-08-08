Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.10. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.