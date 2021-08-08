Tap (XTP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $378,539.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 29% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $378,539.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

