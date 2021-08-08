Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.05 Million

Analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report $54.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $239.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $323.00 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TTCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 66.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 42.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 169,871 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

TTCF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,627. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

