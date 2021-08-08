TCW Group Inc. Cuts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.