TD Securities Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$53.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IGM. CIBC increased their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.25.
Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$45.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$46.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.28.
In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
