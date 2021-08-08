TD Securities Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$53.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IGM. CIBC increased their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$45.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$46.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.28.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. Analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.0599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.