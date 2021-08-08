TD Securities Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$58.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TOY. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.73.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TOY opened at C$46.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$45.15. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$25.54 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.6810499 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.