Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.64 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

