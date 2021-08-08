Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $644,000 Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The ODP were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The ODP by 557,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The ODP in the 1st quarter worth about $2,896,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the first quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 413.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after buying an additional 718,019 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the first quarter valued at about $1,671,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The ODP alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other The ODP news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.