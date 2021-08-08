Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $670,000 Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMA Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.24. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $518,437.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,756. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

