Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,851,000 after purchasing an additional 853,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185,945 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE SBH opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

