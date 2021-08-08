Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $752,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $5,707,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $2,497,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $19,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

