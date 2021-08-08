Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THG opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.04.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,035. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

