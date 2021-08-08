Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 720.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11,290.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

NYSE:WGO opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.34. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

