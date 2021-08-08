Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 709 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Medpace were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $177.89 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,025 shares of company stock valued at $46,691,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

