Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 900 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,756 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.24. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

