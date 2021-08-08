TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TMVWY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on TeamViewer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

