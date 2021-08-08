Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading 6% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.01. 658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 323,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

TGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

