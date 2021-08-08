TEGNA (TGNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TGNA opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

