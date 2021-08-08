Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $5.31 on Friday. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $932.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

