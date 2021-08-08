Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TELL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 176.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 564,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 198.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

