Teloscoin Market Capitalization Achieves $523,625.06 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Teloscoin has a market cap of $523,625.06 and $492.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00034440 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.11 or 0.00265244 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00030845 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013436 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.