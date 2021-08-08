TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.66.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$28.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.50 and a 52-week high of C$28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.76.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

