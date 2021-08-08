Ternium (NYSE:TX) PT Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.44.

NYSE TX opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ternium has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ternium during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

