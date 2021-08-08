Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Veriti Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,754. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.98.

TSLA stock traded down $15.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $699.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,623,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,296,918. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.12 billion, a PE ratio of 364.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $649.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

