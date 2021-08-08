Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Textron worth $24,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

