The AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a positive rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a positive rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.90.

NYSE AES traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,489,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,143. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

