The Boeing Company (LON:BOE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 235.50 ($3.08). The Boeing shares last traded at GBX 235.50 ($3.08), with a volume of 52 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.04. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.46.

The Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

