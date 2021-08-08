The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $39.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $438,663,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. 2,453,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,755. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

