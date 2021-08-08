The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock worth $438,663,613 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CG shares. CIBC cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.