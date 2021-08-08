The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox stock opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.79.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 316.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

