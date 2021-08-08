The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $142.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $135.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,729 shares of company stock valued at $29,132,164 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

