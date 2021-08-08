The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $130.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Rapid7 stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.52. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,635,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,701,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

