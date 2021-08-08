The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The Joint updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of The Joint stock traded up $13.77 on Friday, hitting $104.52. 565,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $106.37.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

