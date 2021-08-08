The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,079.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 33,863 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

