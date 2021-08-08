The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

MCS opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. On average, analysts predict that The Marcus will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 1,544.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

