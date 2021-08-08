The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. 1,345,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99. The New York Times has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

