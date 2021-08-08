The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $924.13 million, a PE ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $50,170,832.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth about $158,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.