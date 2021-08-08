The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 726 ($9.49). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 719.80 ($9.40), with a volume of 1,930,006 shares.

SGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Numis Securities upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 716 ($9.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 685.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.34%.

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

