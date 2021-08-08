The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.50 million.The Shyft Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.75-$1.95 EPS.

SHYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,115. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.