The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Raised by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 202,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,640,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 73.7% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 167,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

