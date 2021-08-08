Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. Thermon Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 86,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,709. The company has a market cap of $580.21 million, a PE ratio of 435.50 and a beta of 1.62. Thermon Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

