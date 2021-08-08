TheStreet Upgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of EOG opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 709.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in EOG Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after buying an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

