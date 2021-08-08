Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $64.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00284704 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00033030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $982.54 or 0.02206582 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.