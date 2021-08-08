THG (LON:THG) Price Target Increased to GBX 900 by Analysts at Barclays

THG (LON:THG) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

THG stock opened at GBX 594 ($7.76) on Thursday. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 602.75.

In related news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

