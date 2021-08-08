Thomas A. Martin Sells 66,607 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

