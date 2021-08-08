Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

TRI opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

