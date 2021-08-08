Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $151.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $112.14 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

