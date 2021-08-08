Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $65,281.93 and $95,235.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00338992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000627 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

