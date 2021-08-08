Throne Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,744.00 (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Throne has a market capitalization of $623,032.93 and approximately $2,744.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Throne has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One Throne coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00046867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00137220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00155319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,359.56 or 0.99848903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.62 or 0.00802725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

