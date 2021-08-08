Tidal Finance Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $446,149.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.06 or 0.00820238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00098751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00039471 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

